Bank runs out of cash in Muzaffarnagar, Manager thrashed by irate customers

Muzaffarnagar, Dec 09: A bank manager was allegedly confined and thrashed by a group of angry customers after the bank ran out of cash in Muzaffarnagar, police said on Friday.

As per the complaint filed by Anil Kumar, bank manager at Punjab National Bank branch at Jasoi village, he was attacked by a group of 20 people on Thursday after he announced that the bank had ran out of money, Station House Officer Bhanu Pratap Singh said.

An FIR has been registered against 20 persons, including four identified accused, for assaulting the bank official and disrupting official work, he said.

In another incident of raging dissatisfaction among people over lack of adequate cash in banks and ATMs, the road outside an SBI bank branch at Charthaval village in Muzaffarnagar was blocked by irate customers on Thursday evening.

The police said that the aggrieved customers were protesting against cash crunch.

A police team was sent to the spot to pacify them, they said, adding that the situation was brought to control.