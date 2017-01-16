Central Bureau of Investigation files charge-sheet against four accused in Vyapam scam 

New Delhi, Jan. 16: The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a chargesheet in the Vyapam scam against four accused persons, including the candidate and solver in the Court of Special Magistrate, Gwalior.

The CBI took over the investigation of the case on the orders of the Supreme Court, which was earlier registered at Kampoo Police Station in Gwalior on the allegations of cheating by impersonation in the Police Constable Recruitment Test Examination 2013.

It was further alleged that the solver had appeared in the examination in place of accused candidate.

The solver was also carrying the photo ID of accused candidate. During verification in the examination hall, the solver was caught by the invigilators as his face did not match with the photo in the RASA sheet.

The Court has sent the four accused persons to Judicial Custody and fixed the next date of hearing as 25.01.2017. (ANI)