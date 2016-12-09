Dutch leader Wilders convicted in hate speech trial

Netherlands,Dec9:Dutch anti-Islam political leader Geert Wilders convicted in hate speech trial but no penalty imposed.

A verdict was in the hate-speech trial of Dutch politician Geert Wilders, who was quoted in a newspaper earlier in the day as saying that the judgment was irrelevant.

Wilders was tried on charges of inciting discrimination and hatred at a 2014 gathering, when his supporters chanted they wanted “Fewer! Fewer! Fewer!” Moroccans in the Netherlands. A smiling Wilders concluded: “we’re going to take care of that.”

Wilders, who is leading in several polls before March elections, said he was not guilty any wrongdoing. He is not required to come to court for the verdict and is not expected to attend.