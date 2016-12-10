All eyes on Nobel laureates as Prize ceremony in Sweden

Stockholm, Dec 10: An editorial faux pas on the front page of a prominent newspaper a 100 years ago and led to foundation of one the most coveted prizes in the world, remained the topic of discussions among those gathering here for the Nobel prize award giving ceremony tomorrow.

‘ The Merchant of Death passed away’ read the headline of a news item on the death of Alfred Nobel’s brother but mistakenly it had carried the picture of Alfred.

Realising that he would be known like that and his obituary columns will reflect his personality in such a way, he decided to create a fund to confer the prize for best works for mankind every year.

On the eve of the ceremony, the city braced up for the celebrations.

Streets wore a festive look because of approaching Christmas day, but for tourists and locals alike the Saturday ceremony is unique in more ways than one.