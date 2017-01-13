FEM@mobile app developed by KAU scientists to help address farmer problems

Thrissur, Jan 13:Your phone is all you need now to become an expert in farming. An app called FEM@Mobile, developed by scientists from Kerala Agricultural University (KAU), promises to directly address many problems faced by farmers in India. An easy-to-understand user interface makes this app the one-stop shop that will help farmers cultivate crops more effectively and successfully.

Anyone who downloads the free app can access in-depth information on a number of issues that farmers deal with on a regular basis. With a huge glossary of information on over 100 crops, the app expertly advises users on how they can cultivate their crops without incurring loses, losing money, or time.

Another section that is sure to help farmers struggling with finances is the Credit Advisor. This is a calculator that helps farmers assess their short-term crop loan limit and gives them an idea as to how a banker would do their credit assessment (based on information that is fed).

Apart from this, they also have easy access to weather reports and forecasts for the whole year. Once downloaded, the app can be used without any net connection. But one needs to have a smartphone for it to function.

All the information on the app can also be accessed on a website, here.

For more details, contact, Dr. A.V. Santhoshkumar, Principal Investigator – 9447671897

Download the app here.