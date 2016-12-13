Industry is not about star kids, but about talent, quips Alia

New Delhi, December 13: People say, the way to Bollywood is easier for the star kids.

But Alia Bhatt denies take it!

In a recent interview, the ‘Highway’ star justified that all one needs is talent to survive in the showbiz.

“No, the industry is not all about star kids. I believe the industry is all about talent. So if you have talent you will be in actor or a director or a choreographer. If you don’t have talent, you won’t reach anywhere,” Alia told Filmfare.

She added, “You will get the first opportunity. Then what? But at the end of the day the audience has to accept you and want to watch your film. That will happen only when you have talent.”

On the work front, after receiving much appreciation for his latest flick ‘Dear Zindagi,’ Alia is all set to win the hearts with Karan Johar’s ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania,’ alongside Varun Dhawan. (ANI)