Kerala vigilance court orders preliminary enquiry against former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy

Kerala vigilance court orders preliminary enquiry against former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy.

Thiruvananthapuram, December 23: A Trivandrum vigilance court on Friday ordered a preliminary enquiry against former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy and nine other United Democratic Front (UDF) leaders on charges of appointing close relatives to key posts during their respective tenures.
Chandy has also been accused of accepting a bribe of Rs. 1.9 crore in the solar scam. The scam involves duping of several persons by the two prime accused – S. Saritha Nair and Radhakrishnan – who had promised to install solar power panels for them. Chandy served as chief minister of Kerala twice, first between August 2004 to May 2006 and again between May 2011 to May 2016. (ANI)

