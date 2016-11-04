Pinarayi Vijayan-led-LDF Government is turning bane to boon

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 4: The Communist Party of India- Marxist (CPI-M) led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government of Kerala is setting up an unprecedented image by turning glitches into opportunities leaving no scope for opposition to raise the issue.

Though the efforts is part of image building politics and tarnish the former United Democratic Front (UDF), this is setting up a model.

Similarly, earlier when E P Jayarajan, a prominent CPIM leader, was accused of nepotism charges while heading the Industries Ministry, the CM forced him to resign and face the enquiry.

These two actions by the present government are heavy lashes on the UDF Government, whose leaders were accused of nepotism charges, rape charges and what not. But still Oommen Chandy, the former CM and the other leaders didn’t budge. In fact, they united to defend the accused claiming that those were false allegations.

Even the Congress leaders were keen in downplaying the issues during their term.

The Rape Accusation

A woman from Kerala Thursday alleged that she was gangraped by four men, including a CPM leader from Thrissur. The alleged incident took place two years ago, but the woman filed a police complaint in August this year. The issue hit the headlines on Thursday following a Facebook post by film dubbing artiste Bhaghyalakshmi. The post, alleging that a CPM leader was involved in a sex scandal, went viral.

The woman alleged she was raped by CPM’s Vadakkencherry municipal councillor P N Jayanthan (28), his brother Jithesh (26), their friends Bineesh (26) and Shibu (27). The four were family friends of the woman.

According to the woman, the four took her to a deserted building in Thrissur and raped her in 2014. She alleged the police wanted her to settle the issue. Jayanthan denied the allegations. “Her husband had taken Rs 3 lakh from me. When I asked him to return the money, he refused and filed the complaint. I will move a defamation suit against them,’’ he said.

According to sources, when dubbing artiste was told about the incident, she directly spoke to Mr. John Brittas, Managing Director of a pro-CPM television channel ‘Kairali’. Sources said that he reported the incident to Mr. Vijayan, who asked him to go ahead with the complaint and name the CPM leader involved.

Tackling Nepotism

Former industries minister of LDF Ministry, E P Jayarajan came under fire after news broke about a close relative being appointed as managing director of a public sector company. The company revoked the appointment within hours, citing reasons unrelated to the controversy.

Opposition leaders demanded the sacking of Jayarajan from the cabinet and lodged a complaint with the state’s vigilance and anti-corruption department.

They have also called into question some previous appointments, made when the CPM was in power, that they alleged smack of nepotism.

The CM asked Jayarajan to quit the post and face the enquiry.

The opposition demand was given a boost on Sunday when veteran communist leader V.S. Achuthanandan said the controversy has tarnished the clean image of the government.