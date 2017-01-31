I have Netaji’s blessings, will win over 300 seats: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Jan 31: Dismissing his uncle Shivpal Yadav’s threat today to float a new party, Samajwadi Party president and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said he has the blessings of his father and the “entire family is one”.

“The entire family is one…I have the blessings of Netaji…we will win over 300 (of the 403) seats in alliance with Congress this time,” Akhilesh told a public meeting in Sikandaru for the candidates of the SP-Congress alliance on Sadabad, Sikandarau and Hathras seats.

Earlier in the day Shivpal had said, “I will form a new party after March 11 when results (of UP Assembly elections) are out. You make the government, we will make a new party.”

Akhilesh also talked of his party’s alliance with the Congress in the rally.

“I had come here in 2012 and today I come again and also brought the election symbol of Congress ‘hand’ with our own ‘bicycle’. With the hand, the bicycle will run faster,” he stressed.