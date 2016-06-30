‘Periyar’ Mani is not a Beggar, But the Social activist held for begging near collectorate

Coimbatore, June 30: A social activist created a flutter near the District Collector’s office here, standing with a begging bowl, seeking alms, to protest against the state government’s ‘failure’ to allocate adequatec funds to state-run schools.

‘Periyar’ Mani sought money from the public to help the students of government schools, police said.

He also displayed a banner which read, “please help by giving alms.”

As the crowd started swelling, police frisked him away and took him into custody for questioning, they said.