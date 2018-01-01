Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), July 22: A new form of protest was witnessed in Coimbatore, when members of the Revolutionary Youth Front attempted to parcel sanitary napkins to Prime Minister Narendra
Coimbatore, April28:Forest staff attempting to lift the elephant that stuck in slush inside reserve forest near Anaikatti, off Coimbatore, on Thursday. A 10-year-old female elephant that got stuck in slush
Coimbatore , Feb20:Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore comes into limelight for its night-long celebrations, led by its founder and guru, Jaggi Vasudev. This year, the celebrations on February 24 are
Coimbatore , Jan. 2 : Even as the nation still reels from a cash crunch post demonetisation, a small temple in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district was seen decorating its goddess
Chennai, Dec 26: Amid calls from party cadres for Deepa, niece of former chief Minister Jayalalithaa,to take on the mantle of AIADMK General Secretary, a huge cut out has been
Coimbatore, Oct 28: Community bonhomie was at its best in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, on Thursday, when Dalits, tribals and others jointly celebrated Diwali at Koniamman Temple by sharing sweets and
Coimbatore, Oct 21; Jst a day after the tragic fire at the Sivakasi fireworks factory that claimed the lives of eight people, another incident of a fire breaking out at
COIMBATORE,Oct18: A 20-year-old motorbike racer died during a practice session at Kari Motor Speedway at Chettipalayam on the outskirts of the city on Sunday.J Nandakumar, who was working in a
Coimbatore, Sept 29: Days after a Hindu Munnani functionary was hacked to death by a four-member gang, his wife attempted suicide in her house here today, police said. 30-year-old S Yamuna,
Coimbatore, Sep 27 : Alleging that the Tamil Nadu police has failed to nab those behind the murder of Hindu Munnani functionary C Sasikumar, BJP national secretary H Raja today urged
Coimbatore,Sept24:The Coimbatore City Police on Saturday arrested around 50 persons on the charge of rioting and damaging public property in connection with the violence that took place on Thursday following
Coimbatore, Sept 23 : A state-wide dawn to dusk bandh called today by Hindu Munnani in protest against the alleged murder of its spokesperson turned violent and targeted police, as some
Coimbatore, Sep 23: A 40-year-old Hindu Munnani functionary was hacked to death by a four-member gang here, leading to tension in the district and neighbouring Tirupur with the outfit calling for
Coimbatore,Sept15: A 23-year-old woman was hacked to death at her house in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore on Wednesday night, allegedly by a man whose proposal she had rejected. S Dhanya was alone
COIMBATORE,Sept7:: Alleging that the water purifier in a private school in Coimbatore contained dead rats, about 500 parents protested in front of the institution. Parents of Stanes Anglo Indian School spotted
Coimbatore, Aug 30:Six people got a new lease of life after the family of a 21-year old civil engineer, who was declared brain dead after an accident, donated his vital
COIMBATORE August 8: A 53-year-old businessman parasailing at a college festival in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore on Sunday fell to his death from a height of around 60 metres – as high
Coimbatore, June 30: A social activist created a flutter near the District Collector’s office here, standing with a begging bowl, seeking alms, to protest against the state government’s ‘failure’ to