Police defend shooting man in Christchurch

NewZealand, Feb4: Police officers were responding to a report of suspicious behaviour on the corner of St Marks Street and St Lukes Street in Woolston about 2am.

Police said the officers found a suspicious vehicle with two people inside and recognised one of the occupants, a 24-year-old man.

Police say the man pointed a firearm at officers, shots were fired by police and the man received a minor to moderate facial wound to his cheek.

The injured man did not fire any shots.

He was given first aid and taken to Christchurch Hospital. No officers were injured in the incident.

Superintendent Lane Todd says everything he knew at this stage led him to conclude the officers acted “appropriately, professionally and in accordance with their policy”.

“It is completely unacceptable for anyone to present a firearm to police officers,” he said.

“My understanding at this stage is that the two initial police officers walked to the vehicle, and started an initial early discussion with the occupants of the vehicle and that’s allegedly when the firearm was presented a short time after that. So they had very little time to react.”

The 24-year-old was later discharged and arrested. His companion is helping police with their inquiries.

Police have started an investigation and the Independent Police Conduct Authority has been notified.