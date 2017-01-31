 Politicians are demanding to see Melania Trump’s immigration documents

January 31, 2017 | By :

New York, Jan 31:  A California state senator has called for the White House to release Melania Trump’s immigration documents as part of an objection to President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies.

The immigration status of Slovenian-born Ms Trump — who travelled to the US in 1996 to pursue her modelling career — has previously come under intense scrutiny. An investigation by The Associated Press in November found that the First Lady was paid for 10 modelling jobs in the US before she had the right to work there.

Tags: ,
Related News
Shutdown? Melania won’t join husband Donald Trump to Davos
US First Lady Melania Trump’s yellow floral-dress to greet PM Modi gives major fashion goal
Melania Trump managed to evade an effort to hold hands from President Donald Trump in Rome
Melania Trump promptly slapped President Trump extended hand away at Israel airport
Pamela Anderson posts letter from Melania Trump on White House letterhead signed about empowering more women
First Lady Melania Trump announces White House Social Secretary
Top