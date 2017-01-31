 Politicians are demanding to see Melania Trump’s immigration documents

New York, Jan 31: A California state senator has called for the White House to release Melania Trump’s immigration documents as part of an objection to President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies.

The immigration status of Slovenian-born Ms Trump — who travelled to the US in 1996 to pursue her modelling career — has previously come under intense scrutiny. An investigation by The Associated Press in November found that the First Lady was paid for 10 modelling jobs in the US before she had the right to work there.