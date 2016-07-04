Russian, Kyrgyz IS suspects detained over Istanbul attack

Istanbul, July 4 Turkish police detained overnight one Russian and one Kyrgyz national with suspected links to the Islamic State (IS) terror group in relation with the attack on Istanbul Ataturk Airport, the media reported on Monday.

The two arrived from Ukraine and were netted at the airport, Xinhua news agency reported.

Four thermal binoculars, three military camouflage suits, two passports with different names, three Kyrgyz identity cards and five birth certificates were found with them, Dogan said.

A court in Istanbul had remanded by Sunday 13 suspects, including four foreigners, linked to the bombing attack on June 28.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim announced earlier that police had detained 29 IS suspects over Tuesday night’s airport attack.

A total of 45 people were killed and over 200 wounded in the attacks, in which three suicide bombers opened fire at a crowd and then blew themselves up at the airport.

The three bombers were identified as Uzbek, Kyrgyz and Russian nationals.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Turkish authorities blamed it on the IS.

