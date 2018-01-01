HonourKilling

Tirupur/Tamil Nadu, Dec 12: A court in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur has convicted all the eleven accused in the murder Shankar, a Dalit youth after he married an upper-class girl. Among
Islamabad, Oct 31: So much divides two women who fought in the battle to take the “honour” out of killing in Pakistan. Naeema Kishwar shrouds herself in a burqa, showing
Jhelum (Pakistan) , Sep 23: Pakistani police submitted initial charges to a court today against the father and ex-husband of a British-Pakistani woman, Samia Shahid accused of murdering her in
Islamabad, September 16: Police in Pakistan’s Punjab province have arrested the father, husband and brother of a woman who was tortured and hanged alongside her alleged boyfriend in a family courtyard. A
Lahore, Sep 03: In a shocking revelation, the Punjab police has disclosed that the 28-year-old British beautician who was allegedly killed by her ex-husband in an ‘honour killing’ bid in
Lahore, Aug 13: Pakistani police have declared a known cleric as a ‘suspect’ in the murder of social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch and is likely to arrest him, a media
Lahore, Aug 04: In the latest case of honour killings in Pakistan, two sisters were killed by their brother on the eve of their weddings in central Punjab province, police
Islamabad, July 29: A British national of Pakistani-origin who was allegedly killed by her family for “honour” in Punjab province on July 20, had a bruise mark on her neck and
Muzaffarnagar, July 23: In a case of honour killing, a teenaged couple was strangulated to death allegedly by the girl’s family members after being found in a compromising position at
Islamabad, July 21: Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif`s daughter, Maryam Nawaz, has said that the Pakistan Muslim League-(Nawaz) plans to pass the much delayed legislation against “honour killings” within weeks
MULTAN (Malik Azam) July 16 Qandeel Baloch, Pakistani model and social media celebrity ,whose real name was Fouzia Azeem ,hailed from one of the most backward areas of Dera Ghazi
Lahore, June 17 (ANI): In a latest spate of ‘honour killings’ in Pakistan, seven-month-pregnant women was killed by her family for marrying against their will in Gujranwala city. According to