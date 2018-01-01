TheresaMay

London , Jan 18 : In a first, United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May has appointed a “minister for loneliness” in a bid to tackle social isolation. This comes after
Washington, Jan 12: United States President Donald Trump has canceled his trip to Britain due to disappointment over a “bad” US embassy. He tweeted late on Thursday that he was
London, August 20: The Facebook-owned Whatsapp denied the request from the British government to access encrypted messages that the authorities had made as a result of the recent terror attacks
London/United Kingdom, September 16: The British police arrested an 18-year-old man on Saturday in regard with the bombing of a London Underground train. According to reliable sources, the police said that
London/UK, September 6: United States President Donald Trump on Friday invited ire of British Prime Minister Theresa May for his comments about the terror attack in south-west London in the
London, March 29: United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday signed the letter that will activate Britain’s exit from the European Union. The letter, giving official notification to other
Washington,Nov11:US president-elect Donald Trump on Thursday invited British Prime Minister Theresa May to visit him “as soon as possible” as they held their first conversation since his election, Downing Street
Bengaluru, Nov 08: British Prime Minister Theresa May will pay a day’s visit to Bengaluru on Tuesday. Prime Minister May will be visiting a model government primary school, hold a
Four rupee-denominated or “masala” bonds worth 600 million pounds (Rs 5,000 crore) are expected to be listed in London in the next three months, confirming the British capital’s status as
New Delhi, Nov 07: As the bitter boardroom battle in the Indian salt-to-software conglomerate continues, the Tata Group today found a mention in the UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s first
London, Oct 25: British Prime Minister Theresa May welcomed people from across the Hindu, Sikh and Jain communities to celebrate Diwali at Downing Street in London. A British High Commission
Britain, September 21: Before addressing the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, British Prime Minister Theresa May told NPR’s Steve Inskeep that she is committed to seeing through Britain’s departure from
China, September 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met his British counterpart Theresa May here, saying India viewed the UK an important partner despite its decision to quit the
Washington, Sep 3 : US President Barack Obama will meet the new British Prime Minister Theresa May on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Hangzhou, China, a White House official
New Delhi, July 27: New British Prime Minister Theresa May has reaffirmed Britain’s strong bilateral ties with India following her country’s exit from the European Union (EU), the External Affairs Ministry
London July 23:With the narrow majority of Britons voting to leave the EU,the PM resigning and the post Brexit PM Theresa May taking charge ,the leader of the Opposition Labour
After a tumultuous few weeks in British politics, Theresa May officially became Britain’s prime minister on Wednesday. The day was full of tradition and pomp. May became the 13th prime
London July 13 – British Prime Minister David Cameron is leaving his official 10 Downing Street residence this week to make way for Theresa May, but one resident is staying
Bengaluru, July 12: On the day that Theresa May became only the second woman to ever be Britain’s Prime Minister, she probably didn’t expect to be overshadowed by another female.
London July 12: Interior minister Theresa May will become Britain’s prime minister on Wednesday, with the task of steering its withdrawal from the European Union, after rival Andrea Leadsom abruptly