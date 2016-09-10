A mom who is a midwife posts incredibly peaceful birth video goes viral on Facebook

Anaheim,California,Sept10:Most depictions of birth suggest that it involves a great deal of blood, sweat and tears. But this viral birth video makes the whole experience seem like pure serenity.

On Sept. 3, midwife Lisa Marie Sanchez Oxenham posted an incredible video on Facebook.

Just under a minute long, the video shows a mom delivering her baby in a birthing tub alongside her partner. She is remarkably calm as she pushes the baby out and welcomes her newborn son into the world.

This video may be considered NSFW.

I am unashamed to say I watched this video more than once. There’s something about this footage that makes me reflect on my birthing experiences — and question whether or not I want to give the non-hospital route a try.

“My client Audra’s beautiful second home birth,” Oxenham wrote in the caption. “A midwife’s role is fluid, providing whatever is necessary for each individual birthing experience, although almost always that role is simply to offer the gift of quiet.”

The striking water birth video has been viewed over 12.5 million times and reached over 45,000 likes and 86,000 shares thus far. And based on the nearly 20,000 comments, it’s clear that audiences are captivated.