Indian Navy patrol ship, the INS Sharda, fights off pirates trying ti take over Liberian ship at the Gulf of Aden
California, April25:Just like how we’re seeing Facebook trying to make themselves the one-stop shop for all your social and entertainment needs, Amazon is trying to do the same in terms
WASHINGTON,April17: A married couple in the US shockingly discovered that they were biological twins after getting a routine DNA test done at an IVF clinic because they were struggling to
London, Mar. 18: A man has been shot dead after allegedly attempting to seize a gun from a soldier at Paris Orly airport. Citing French media reports, the Independent said
Kolkata, Jan 14:The Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal trying to “secularise” school textbooks in the state? Well, there are some who allege so. This after it emerged that the