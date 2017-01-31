This is not a Muslim ban, US President Donald Trump defends immigration ban

London, Jan. 30: U.S. President Donald Trump defending his chaotically enforced ban has said “this is not a Muslim ban”.

Trump and his advisers stood firm after a weekend of outrage over his order that indefinitely barred Syrian refugees from entering the country, suspended all refugee admissions for 120 days and blocked citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries, refugees or otherwise, from entering the United States for 90 days: Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.

On Sunday afternoon, the U.S. President released a statement that insisted on the legality – and non-religious premise – of his orders to temporarily halt the admission of refugees and ban some travel, reports the Guardian.

“To be clear, this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting,” said Trump.

“This is not about religion – this is about terror and keeping our country safe,” Trump said, pledging to issue visas again “once we are sure we have reviewed and implemented the most secure policies over the next 90 days”. (ANI)