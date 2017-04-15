‘US military hysteria has reached Dangerous phase’- North Korean President Kim Jong-un’s Warning to Trump

Pyongyang, April 15: The State agency of Korea, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) made the furious declaration as the nation celebrated ‘Day of the Sun’ with a military parade.

It added the actions of the United States, which last week hit Afghanistan with a huge missile, ‘Mother of all Bombs’, to attack Islamic State (ISIS), “could not be overlooked”.

North Korea’s military also commits to taking the “toughest counteraction” against the United States and South Korea, as tensions over the solitary nation’s nuclear weapons program continue to escalate.

Relations on the Korean peninsula are at breaking point after American officials refused to rule out using military force against Kim Jong-un’s relentless drive to bolster his military’s nuclear arsenal.

A North Korean military official told to the state media that: “Our toughest counteraction against the United States and its vassal forces will be taken in such a merciless manner as not to allow the aggressors to survive.

“North Korea’s military will as ever courageously counter those who encroach upon the dignity and sovereignty of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), and will always mercilessly foil all the provocative options of the United States with Korean-style toughest counteraction.”

US President Donald Trump this week sent a Naval strike team spearheaded by the USS Carl Vinson warship to the Japan Sea in a bid to deter the North Korean regime. The team is expected to arrive at its point of registration on April 18.

The developments come as North Korea celebrates the 105th anniversary of the birth of its founder, Kim Il-sung.

Kim Jong-un’s military is expected to carry out an intercontinental ballistic missiles drill amid the festivities, as part of a display of military might for countries overseas to witness.

North Korea also accused the United States of attempting to “blackmail” the country with its missile strike on a Syrian airbase last week.

A statement from the military said: “In actuality, the Donald Trump administration, which made a surprise cruise guided missile strike at Syria on April 6, has entered the path of open threat and blackmail against the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, describing it as ‘a strong warning message’ to it.”

North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Han Song-ryol confirmed in an interview the country would conduct another nuclear test at any point Kim Jong-un wishes to.

He said: “If the United States comes with reckless military maneuvers then we will confront it with a pre-emptive strike.”