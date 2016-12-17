Tsunami warning as magnitude 8 earthquake hits Papua New Guinea

New Delhi, Decembr 17: The US Geological Survey reported that a magnitude 8.0 earthquake struck 97.5miles east of Rabual, Papua New Guinea on Saturday, sparking a tsunami warning in the region. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said widespread hazardous tsunami waves are possible following the quake. The waves are possible within the next three hours along the coasts of Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Pohnpei, Chuuk, Indonesia, Naurua, Kosrae and Vanuatu.

People in the region have been warned to stay alert and wait for instruction from local authorities.

It comes after a huge tear the size of Tasmania was confirmed in the Ring of Fire, the largest and most active fault line in the world stretching from New Zealand, east coast of Asia, over to Canada and the USA and all the way down to the southern tip of South America, sparking fears that deadly earthquakes and tsunamis could destroy the region. (ANI)