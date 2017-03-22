Veteran journalist Govind Talwalkar passes away

New Delhi, March 22: Veteran Journalist and previous editor of Maharashtra Times, Govind Shripad Talwalkar passed away in the United States yesterday. He was 92 year age.

The writer of 25 books, Talwalkar got the Lokmanya Tilak Award from the Government of Maharashtra, India and furthermore the B. D. Goenka Award and Durga Ratan Award for brilliance in news coverage, and Ramshastri award for social justice.

Condolences roll in from Union minister Suresh Prabhu: Saddened by passing away of #Govind Talwalkar ex-editor Maharashtra Times and prolific author, mastermind, in USA at 90 years old. Condolences RIP.

Saddened by passing away of#Govind Talwalkar ex editor Maharashtra Times&prolific writer,thinker, in USA at the age of 90.Condolences RIP — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) March 22, 2017

Author, historian Ramachandra Guha tweets: Sorry to hear that Govind Talwalkar has died. He was a recognized researcher-editor who contributed colossally to our intellectual life.