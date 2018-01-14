When in India, Tweet like Israel PM Netanyahu!

New Delhi , Jan. 14 : After landing in Delhi, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took on to Twitter to express his happiness over meeting his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. This time the tweet was in Hindi!.

In his Hindi tweet on Sunday he expressed happiness of meeting Modi for the second time in six months.

“मेरे दोस्त श्रीमान नरेंद्र मोदी जी, मैं आपसे दोबारा मिलकर काफी प्रसन्नता महसूस कर रहा हूं!,” wrote Israel PM in Twitter.



On that note, Netanyahu, who apparently was surprised by Modi’s “personal welcome” at the airport, dwelled upon bringing the bilateral relationship to “new heights” together.

“Thank you to my good friend, Indian PM Narendra Modi, who surprised me with a personal welcome at the airport upon my arrival in India. Together we will bring the relations between our countries to new heights!” the Israeli PM said in another Twitter post.

The Israeli premier, who is on a six-day visit to India, is accompanied by his wife Sara and a 130-member delegation from various sectors, including cyber, agriculture and defence.

Apart from Delhi, Netanyahu will be visiting Agra, Gujarat and Mumbai, and he will be accompanied by the Indian Prime Minister on extensive portions of his visit.

Earlier in the day, the two prime ministers attended a ceremony to mark the formal renaming of iconic Teen Murti Chowk as Teen Murti-Haifa Chowk.