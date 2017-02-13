Woo your Valentine with DIY sweet delights.

New Delhi, Feb 13: Forget readymade cakes and pre-packaged chocolate goodies to woo your Valentine. Get behind the kitchen counter and whip up some do-it-yourself sweet delights.

Chef Gaurav Chadha, in-house Chef at Dr. Oetker FunFoods Creative Kitchen, has recommended recipes which are easy to prepare and suitable for a cosy Valentine’s Day celebration at home:

* Chocolate mousse with fresh strawberry: In a bowl, add chocolate dessert topping and whipped cream. Mix well. Pour in a glass and leave to set in a refrigerator for 30 minutes. Decorate it with strawberries and serve.

* Chocolate and banana pancakes: Prepare pancake with refined flour, mashed banana, 3 tbsp chocolate fudge, baking powder, 1 tbsp honey, milk and vanilla essence. Cook the pancakes on non-stick pan for best results. For chocolate sauce, mix chocolate fudge, honey and cream. Top up pancakes with chocolate sauce and sliced banana.

* Heart-shaped chocolate cake with rose petals: Pre-heat oven to 180Â°C. Mix chocolate bake mix, butter, milk, water, sugar and cocoa powder until batter is smooth. Bake for 30 minutes in a heart-shaped mould or until a toothpick inserted in the centre, comes out clean. Let it cool for 10 to 15 minutes and then cut it horizontally, into 2 parts. Take one piece of cake and spread a layer of cream, place the second piece of cake on top and finally cover it with another layer of cream. Decorate the cake with berries, rose petals and relish it with your love.

–IANS