Young Indian swimmer Vandita conquers English Channel

Ahmedabad, Dec 23: Vandita Dhairyal became the first Gujarati female swimmer, 14th Indian woman and 50th Indian swimmer to cross one of the toughest English Channel from Dover Marina to Cap Griz Nez Hill.

Twenty-two year old Amdavadi swam 22 miles, England to France, in 13 hours on August 21, 2017.

Vandita, who completed her Masters in Organizational Psychology from London School of Economics earlier this month, returned home for the first time after achieving the milestone in swimming. The 22-mile-long English Channel is considered to be a busy shipping lane and unpredictable weather which changes every half-a-dozen hours makes it tough for swimming.

“I reckon swimming English Channel is much tougher than climbing Mount Everest. Climbing Mount Everest you have company and can take rest. But while swimming you don’t have such facilities at your perusal. You need to continue swimming. There is a boat to guide you, but in water, you are alone that too freezing waters against dangers like poisonous jelly fish, risk of cardiac arrest. The unpredictable weather conditions makes it more challenging. And there are ships one has to avoid,” said Vandita, recalling her moments of her marathon swimming.

The youngster learnt basics of swimming from coach Kamlesh Nanavati, now secretary general of Swimming Federation of India.

She started swimming at a tender age of 3, Vandita won quite a few state and national level competitions. She represented the country at the World Championships in 2009.

However, swimming in open waters, especially ocean was a completely different scenario. Vandita was well aware of difficulties and possible risk she will face once she plunges into the freezing cold water.

“The preparations started in March, four months prior. Mentally one has to be very strong. As they say, crossing English Channel is 80% mental and 20% physical. I had to ready myself for such a mission. Learning psychology came handy, as I constantly kept myself motivated. I rewarded myself with chocolate if I did well or else it was spinach,” said Vandita.

Making conquering English Channel her mission, Vandita commenced her practice first at Hyde Park Lake and then at Dover, where water was 2 and 7 degree celisus respectively. As if freezing waters were not enough to scare push her back, Vandita had ankle injury fortnight before the ‘big swim’ day.

“I was mentally ready but ankle gave me scare. Despite all my knowledge about psychology, it was very depressing. Luckily my parents were there, especially my mother. She encouraged and kept faith in me. And I told myself, ankle has nothing to do with swimming. Shoulders were important and they were in good shape,” she said.

Considering the all the weather and traffic in the waters, pilot selected August 21 as the day. Unfortunately, it was a new moon night. Vandita fighting all the undercurrent and water animals, she passed the English test and entered French waters late in the evening. “I started swimming early morning and I entered the French waters late in the evening. Lack of natural light made sky and water look pitch black, which was de-motivator. Every time I got de-motivated I told myself, that it is the challenge I need to win. Eventually, I reached Cap Griz Nez Hill, after 13-hour long swim,” concluded Vandita.