10 ASEAN leaders to be chief guests this Republic Day

New Delhi,Dec 13: At least 10 leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will be taking part in the 2018 Republic Day celebrations as chief guests.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited the ASEAN leaders to be the chief guests.

Prime Minister had a series of productive bilateral and multilateral engagements at 15th ASEAN-India Summit in Manila, Philippines.

Recently, Foreign Secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said the intensity of India’s collaborations with ASEAN and East Asia has deepened perceptibly.

Speaking at the launch of PHD Ambassador’s Club here, Jaishankar said, “The relationship with ASEAN and East Asia is, of course, inextricably associated with the era of reform. These nations have been agents of change as much as partners in trade or investment.”

Prime Minister Modi had exhorted the ASEAN to intensify cooperation in fighting terrorism during his address in the Summit.

“We have individually strived very hard to fight terrorism and violent extremism. It is time that we jointly address this challenge by intensifying cooperation in this crucial area,” Prime Minister Modi said.

The Prime Minister had also assured the ASEAN of India’s support in maintaining regional security. (ANI)