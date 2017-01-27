Amitabh Bachchan praises Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan for their Raees and Kaabil

Mumbai, Jan 27: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has praised superstar Shah Rukh Khan and actor Hrithik Roshan for their latest releases — “Raees” and “Kaabil”.

Amitabh took to Twitter on Thursday night, to share that he loved Shah Rukh’s anger in “Raees”.

“Congratulations Shah Rukh…’Raees’… loved your anger in it,” tweeted Amitabh, who has worked with Shah Rukh in films like “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…”, “Mohabbatein” and “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna”.

Big B also praised Hrithik’s “Kaabil” and called it the “most convincing film”.

“‘Kaabil’ (is) most convincing film. Endearing, superior performances, and dexterously handled by Sanjay Gupta, director! Congrats,” he tweeted.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, “Raees” is set against the backdrop of prohibition in Gujarat. “Raees” touches upon the way the alcohol industry crumbled and several illegal activities followed.

In the film, SRK essays the title role of Raees, a bootlegger. It also marks Pakistani actress Mahira Khan’s foray into Bollywood.

“Kaabil”, meanwhile, is a love story of a blind couple. The film shows what sets the man on a revenge spree against the villains essayed by Rohit and Ronit Roy.

–IANS

