Anti-Jallikattu protests inspired from abroad: Saying Subramanian Swamy

Chennai, Jan 16: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy has alleged that protests organised against Jallikattu have been inspired from abroad and he intends to take the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation in terms of funding of the animal rights organisations.

“As the Tamil Nadu government has successfully suppressed any revolt against the Supreme Court and any indignity caused to the Supreme Court. The next step we should take is to investigate these NGOs like PETA and others and find out what is their source and why are they doing this. I am have strong feeling that this has been inspired from abroad and I intend to collect the information and ask the CBI to investigate into their financing,” he said.

Supporting the claim of hosting Jallikattu, Swamy said that he has given a written submission of 23 pages and is waiting for the judgment of the apex court over the issue.

Swamy took on the protestors of Jallikattu and said: “This is a democratic country and we have to abide by the Constitution and all these LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Elam) types and anti-national people, who want separate Tamil Nadu are the ones who are creating all these problems.”