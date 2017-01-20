Jallikattu Protest LIVE: Environment Minister says by today evening or tomorrow we will reach a conclusion

Chennai, Jan 20: Massive protests across Tamil Nadu in support of Jallikattu, the bull taming sport, intensified on Friday with traders downing their shutters, taxi, auto-rickshaw and truck operators staying off the roads.



As protests continue at Marina Beach in Chennai demanding removal of Jallikattu ban, DMK protesters clashed with Tamil Nadu police at Mambalam as party leaders Stalin and Kanimozhi joined their workers against the ban on bull sport.

Earlier on Thursday, singer and music composer AR Rahman tweeted that he will fast in support of Jallikattu.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi has said the Tamil Nadu government has the power to enact a law to treat Jallikattu as a traditional sport.

Later on Thursday, the Chief Minister deferred his return to Chennai and held consultations with legal experts.

LIVE UPDATES:

13.30: Tamil nadu Chief minister Panneerselvam says Ordinance will happen on day after tomorrow.

By evening we expect the ordinance draft will be sent for consent of the President. We also expect day after tomorrow the notification of ordinance will appear. It will happen.

13.15: Ajith participating protest of Nadigar Sangham

13.10: Sub-urban trains in Mmc-Arakonam Section and Mmc-Gummidipoondi section not running as per schedule.

Students and youth are travelling in groups and going towards Marina beach through MRTS.

13.07: Minister of Science, Env & Forest Anil Dave On jallikattu.

Home Minister received proposal from Tamil Nadu govt, its under consideration,ensure that in shortest time will solve it. Will bring everything in front of you in shortest time, by today evening or tomorrow we will reach a conclusion. In 2011 bull was added in list of performing animals if they didn’t do that we wouldn’t have been sitting here.

13.05: Showing support for jallikattu from Salt Lake City Utah state, USA.

12.57: AG Mukul Rohatgi on Jallikattu

Requested Supreme Court to not give judgement on Jallikattu for a week as situation is already very aroused and SC agreed. Centre & Tamil Nadu are talking;will be decided whether centre or state will act or both will do something, all options open.

12.52: DMK workers to go on 1 day fasting-protest tomorrow.DMK working president MK Stalin to lead protest in Valluvar Kottam.

12.45: Actress Hansika Supports Jallikattu

12.40: AIADMK MPs to meet President Pranab Mukherjee tomorrow at 2 pm

12.38: AIADMK MPs meet Home Minister Rajnath Singh urging promulgation of ordinance in support of Jallikattu

12.33: Original 2006 court petition was filed by A Nagarajan of Madurai whose son died during Jallikattu, says PETA India.

12.32: Madras high court rejects PIL for enactment of Jallikattu law

The Madras high court on Friday rejected a public interest litigation (PIL) that wanted the state and central governments to enact a law for the bull-taming sport. Dismissing the PIL that apparently sought to cash in on the current situation, the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice M Sundar said courts could not issue such direction to government or authorities.

12.30: We had come to urge the Home Minister to take steps for promulgation of ordinance in support of # jallikattu: M. Thambidurai, AIADMK

12.24: Protesters gather in support of #jallikattu at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar

12.23: Actor Rajinikanth joins protest, strengthening the protest even more

12.20: Actor Sarath Kumar on Jallikattu:

The emotions of the people have intensified.Pressure has been mounted on the governmet.The protest will disperse only after an order is passed in their favour

12.15: Kannadigas show solidarity with Tamils in Jallikattu stir

Around 1,000 people, predominantly Tamils, gathered in front of Town Hall in the city on Thursday to protest against a court order that has banned the event. Like it happened in Chennai on Wednesday, there was no call from any specific social, political or religious group calling on the people to participate in the protest, yet professionals, software engineers and students alike joined the protest here in huge numbers and with visible enthusiasm.

12.10: PETA is bad for Indian culture says Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan

As protests continue at Marina Beach in Chennai demanding removal of Jallikattu ban, Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan told the media that animal rights organisation PETA is bad for Indian culture.

Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court agreed to postpone Jallikattu order for a week on Centre’s request.

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi has said the Tamil Nadu government has the power to enact a law to treat Jallikattu as a traditional sport.

12.05: Delhi: AIADMK MPs reach Home Ministry to meet HM Rajnath Singh # Jallikattu

11.59: Soli Sorabjee,Former AG on # jallikattu

Such protests should be given up, heavens are not going to fall. SC is a proper forum to approach:

11.55: Jallikattu protest a lesson for Hindutva forces: Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi today said that the Jallikattu protests are a lesson for the Hindutva forces.

“Lesson for Hindutva forces, Uniform Civil Code cannot be imposed this nation cannot have one culture we celebrate all,” he said in a tweet.

His tweet came when thousands of people in Tamil Nadu are protesting after the Supreme Court dismissed the state’s plea seeking recall of its 2014 verdict banning Jallikattu.

Owaisi, known for making controversial statements, earlier had said that Uniform Civil Code is “not good” for the country.

“I respect the decision taken by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board. But, our political party has taken a decision three days ago that we as a political party would reply to that questionnaire,” he had said.

“I have been consistently saying that uniform civil code is not good for the diversity and pluralism of this great nation of ours and diversity and pluralism are the ethos of this country. It is not going to help our country by having uniform civil code,” Owaisi had said.

11.50:

11.40: Actor Rajinikanth expected to join the protest by member of South Indian artists association in support of Jallikattu

11.35: Stalin, Kanimozhi among DMK leaders held for staging rail roko

Scores of DMK workers, including the party’s working secretary M K Stalin, were today detained for staging rail roko on the Jallikattu issue, even as protesters stayed put at Marina beach in Chennai and elsewhere in Tamil Nadu notwithstanding the chief minister’s assurance that an ordinance for conduct of the sport will be issued soon.

Stalin, also Opposition leader in the Tamil Nadu assembly, was detained along with scores of supporters when he staged a rail blockade at the Mambalam railway station. Other DMK leaders, including party MP Kanimozhi and former Union minister Dayanidhi Maran, as also senior leaders, participated in the state-wide rail roko held by the party.

As some traders bodies and unions had given a strike call for today in support of Jallikattu, a large number of shops and business establishments remained shut in the state. A large number of autorickshaws also kept off the roads across Tamil Nadu, even as fewer buses plied.

The film industry also embarked on a silent protest, with both actors and actresses wearing black outfits.

11.27: Protesters at Marina Beach get louder, shout slogans in support of Jallikattu

11.25: People hold ‘dharna’ in support of #Jallikattu in Coimbatore

11. 18: DMK Working President MK Stalin, who was taken into preventive custody for halting a train, has been released.

11.15: Prasanna at Nadigar Sangam Silent Protest

11.10: Members of South Indian Artists association, Nadigar Sangam come out in support of # Jallikattu

11.04: Supreme Court postpones Jallikattu order on Centre’s request

The Supreme Court has accepted Centre’s plea to not deliver its judgment on Jallikattu for a week.

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi mentioned before CJI Jagdish Singh Khehar that Jallikattu judgement should be deferred till next week as Union and state governments are trying to find a way out on the issue.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam announced that the state government will amend a central act on Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to allow the conduct of Jallikattu in the state with the Centre’s backing, and urged protestors across the state to withdraw their agitation following the likelihood of the bull-taming sport to be held in a “day or two.”

11.02: DMK working Pres requested state Govt for an all party meeting on issue for demanding enactment of emergency law for Jallikattu: Kanimozhi

10.58: Actor Dhanush issues statement

Neither me nor anyone in my family a member of PETA and I regret “best vegetarian award” given to me by PETA

10.54: Supreme Court agrees not to pass any interim or any order for a week on the Jallikattu issue.

10.53: DMK cadres detained Shatabdi Express train for over 40 minutes at Katpadi Station in Vellore district of Tamil Nadu

10.50: DMK workers break barricades, halt a train at Chennai Egmore railway station in support of # Jallikattu

10.47: DMK leader and MP Kanimozhi takes part in ‘Rail Roko’ protest at Chennai Egmore railway station in support of # Jallikattu

10.46: Jallikattu: Tamil Nadu to Issue Ordinance to Ensure Bull-Taming Sports

10.45:

10.35:

10.30:

10.20: DMK Working President MK Stalin taken into preventive custody for halting a train as protest in support of Jallikattu

09.55:

09.53: Shops closed in support of #jallikattu in Rameswaram

09.52: Protesters say no place for politicians at protest site

09.50: Jallikattu will be held in two days, Panneerselvam says Tamil Nadu chief minister O Pannerseelvam on Friday said an ordinance will be promulgated in two days to enable the conduct jallikattu. Speaking reports in New Delhi, the chief minister said the bull-taming sport would be held in two days and requested people to call off their pro-jallikattu protests. 09.20: Members of South Indian Artists association, Nadigar Sangam to come out in support of Jallikattu today, AR Rahman will also be present at the protest Venue 09.15: Yelagiri Express stopped at Anvardhikanpet Station near Arakkonam by pro-Jallikattu protesters 08.59: Since it is an ordinance it needs the President’s assent first.

The state has given the ordinance to the Ministry of Home Affairs. After seeking clearance from the ministries of environment and law, it will be sent for the President’s assent, TOI’s Pushpa Narayan quotes Tamil Nadu chief minsiter as saying.

08.57: Tamil Nadu CM O Paneerselvam leaves for airport from Tamil Nadu Bhavan in Delhi, expected to reach Chennai by 12 noon

08.05: Massive protest continues at Chennai’s Marina Beach, schools across Tamil Nadu to remain closed for today.

08.02: DMK to launch state wide ‘Rail Roko’ protest on Jallikattu issue.

Party’s working president MK Stalin to protest at Mambalam Railway Station.