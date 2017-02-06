Assam AIUDF legislator Aminul Islam suspended for live streaming Assembly speech on social media

GUWAHATI, Feb6: Assam AIUDF legislator Aminul Islam was suspended from the House by the speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami for three days on Monday, for live streaming his speech in the Assembly on a social medium on Friday.

Islam, who live streamed his speech on Facebook, admitted breaking the rules ‘to take his speech to a wider audience,’ but insisted that rules for telecast of proceedings be amended in the interest of the people. His speech was about the contentious illegal migrants issue.

On admitting that he had made a mistake and accepting the Speaker’s ruling, Islam later told the media outside the house, “I accept it…at the same time, I also demand that entire proceedings of the Assembly be telecast live. People are demanding that as we are their representatives, they should see all our activities inside the House.” Islam had submitted a written apology for his conduct to the speaker earlier.

Goswami asked the House Ethics Committee, of which Aminul Islam is a member, to submit a report after parliamentary affairs minister Chandra Mohan Patowary lodged a complaint immediately after Islam’s video went viral on Friday.

“I am convinced that the action of honourable MLA, Aminul Islam is a clear case of breach of model code of conduct to be observed by members while in the house and sensing the gravity of the situation I decided to take a suo motu case and directed the chairman of the ethics committee to submit a report on February 6. The committee has recommended suspension of the member for a specific period for the gross misconduct,” Goswami said

Goswami added, “The act of Islam is not a minor one, more particularly as he is a member of the ethics committee,” Goswami added.

AAP MP Bhagwant Mann was found to have breached parliament security when he had allegedly live-streamed the drive from his residence to Lok Sabha and posted it on Facebook. Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan banned him from attending the house till a committee set up to probe the incident submitted its report. Based on the findings, Mahajan further barred Mann from the house till December 9.

Mann had justified his action by saying he was educating his supporters about parliamentary proceedings.

Goswami while giving his ruling referred to the Bhagwant Mann incident and said, “It is pertinent to mention that a similar incident took place in parliament in July, 2016 and in that event Lok Sabha speaker had taken a stern action against the erring MP on the basis of a report submitted by a committee set up for the purpose.”