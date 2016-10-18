Baba Ramdev will be guest at Indian Express Adda in Delhi

NewDelhi,Oct18:Yoga guru Baba Ramdev will be the guest at Express Adda Tuesday. Ramdev, who straddles many worlds — from yoga to ayurveda, business to politics — is also the founder of Haridwar-based Patanjali Ayurved.

Born in Haryana, Ramdev, 50, started out by offering free yoga training to villagers in Jind before moving to Haridwar. He gained popularity when his yogashow started being beamed on television.

A host of celebrities have attended his yoga camps. He also routinely holds yoga workshops abroad. In 2006, he was invited to deliver a lecture on poverty alleviation at a United Nations conference.

Patanjali Ayurved, which registered a turnover of Rs 5,000 crore in the last financial year, was started by Ramdev a decade ago. It offers a range of organic products — from cosmetics to food. In 2010, he announced plans to form a political party but eventually decided not to contest elections. He backed the BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

His autobiography, Being Baba Ramdev, comes out next year. “A lot has been written about me by other people in the media. Now, with my autobiography, I will share with you the story of my life in my own words,” he has said about the upcoming book.

The Express Adda is a series of informal interactions organised by The Indian Express Group and features people who have been at the centre of change. In the past, it has hosted, among others, actors, authors, economists, ministers, cricketers and filmmakers.