Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina shows gratitude for India’s contribution towards War of Liberation

New Delhi, April 8: “India is our most important neighbour and one of our key development partner. India has made invaluable contributions in our war of liberation for which we are deeply grateful. This nation has attained commendable development in the areas of the economy, education, science, technology and innovations in the recent years,” the Bangladesh Prime Minister said. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has praised India’s growth in education and technology and expressed her gratefulness towards the country for its offering in the War of Liberation.

She added that both the leaders have reiterated a strong commitment to making the boundaries peaceful and free from criminal activities. “We have also promised zero patience against terrorism and violent acts. We want to extend our mutual relations to a new height and have agreed that greater connectivity is vital for the progress of both the countries,” she asserted.

The Bangladesh Prime Minister added that she would like to name one of the roads in New Delhi after Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding leader of Bangladesh. “We are focusing on cross-border electricity import from Nepal and Bhutan and issues of water resources management including sharing of water of common rivers,” she added.

The Bangladesh Prime Minister stressed that the main intention of the two countries is to improve the living conditions of the people of South Asia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bangladesh Prime Minister earlier in the day led delegation level talks and signed 22 agreements in a wide range of bilateral relations. (ANI)