Bengali community gears up for Durga Puja, during Sharat

Kolkata, Aug 23With every passing hour, Sharat (Autumn) comes nearer, and for the large Bengali community around the world, it means only one thing, their biggest festival, the Durga Puja, is drawing closer and closer. Sharat brings a wisp of freshness in the air to welcome the advent of the mother Goddess. The wide blue sky, the mild fragrance of shiuli, glimpses of swaying Kash in the fields, and the chanting of Shakti mantras fill up the atmosphere.

The spirit of festivity breaks loose all over Bengal and wherever Bengalis have a presence. The rush has already begun. The Durga Puja Festival in Kolkata is now just a matter of few days and one can easily discover the festive mood amongst the Bengalis.

It’s all about a mass gather, when the BONGS from different parts of the world travel to reunite with their family and friends… flaring up the joyous mood. It’s the time when the city in vibrant colours, where even the darkest corner glows up with sparkling lights.

Further, it is an extravaganza that unfolds the age old tradition and culture and in contrast it is the time when you can get hold of people in traditional wears. During the Durga Puja Festival the city explodes with more than thousand thematic and colourful pandals and reveals several forms of goddess Durga idols, thus pulling in a huge number of crowds and making it one of the biggest autumn festivals in the world.

It is the time when the whole of Bengal pulsates with the unique philharmonic of conch shells, the rhythms of dhaks (drums), the “Ulu Dhyani” (tongue sounds) of Bengali women, the burning of dhoop (incense), pushpanjalis (flower offerings) and of course, the chanting of hymns and prayers.