BMC Polls: BJP leader Shaina NC goes to polling booth with party symbol on cycle

Mumbai, Feb 21: BJP leader Shaina NC tweets this picture: Cycle to vote, walk to vote, but VOTE.

Cycle to vote , walk to vote, but VOTE pic.twitter.com/SqtN4plYYl — ShainaNC (@ShainaNC) February 21, 2017

Opposition parties could complain to the Election Commission for this since she has her party symbol — the lotus, PM Modi and candidates’ pictures prominently displayed on the cycle. The Election Commission does not allow the use of party symbols, candidate pictures or canvassing at polling booths or anywhere else on election day.

In any case, Shaina NC could not vote since her name was not on the list.

There are 2275 candidates and 92 lakh voters. The election result for Asia’s largest civic body which has been run by the Shiv Sena supported by the BJP for the last two decades will decide the fate of the Devendra Fadnavis government. In municipal corporations excluding Mumbai, there are multimember wards where a voter will have to cast his vote for each of the category in the panel. Each panel has more than two wards.

The big poll focus is on 227-member Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), retaining control of which is vital for Shiv Sena as the city has remained its prime political space ever since the party’s formation in 1966. Shiv Sena has been in power in BMC for over two decades.