Civil aviation ministry seeks details from airline over molestation of actress Zaira Wasim

New Delhi,Dec 10: The Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have sought details from Air Vistara over the Zaira Wasim alleged molestation incident.

The national award-winning actress was allegedly molested by a middle-aged man on a Delhi to Mumbai Air Vistara flight.

The incident came to light when the 17-year-old actress shared the ordeal she had to go through en route Mumbai in the flight in an Instagram story.

on #HumanRightsDay this was the LAST thing , one expected from Renowned Airlines … SHAME n ALARMING #ZairaWasim narrates her in-flight alleged molestation attempt, ‘He continued to move his foot up and down my back and neck’ .. @airvistara @NCWIndia #RjAlok pic.twitter.com/pb9UxRa6oR — RJ ALOK (@OYERJALOK) December 10, 2017

Reportedly, the man was caressing her neck while she was asleep. She tried to record what the man was doing, but failed due to dim lights.

Zaira also called out to the cabin crew for help but it was of no use. In the live video, she also expressed her displeasure with crew members of the flight.

Right after deboarding the flight, she took to Instagram to narrate her experience in a live video.

In the video, she can be seen fighting her tears and saying, “This is not done, I am disturbed. Is this how you’re going to take care of girls?”

Zaira ended her video by saying, “Who is going to help us Girls? If we don’t help ourselves, nobody will come ahead.”

Taking note of the incident, the airline have ordered a detailed investigation into the incident.

“We are aware of the incident reported by Ms. Zaira Wasim onboard our flight UK981 last night from Delhi to Mumbai. We are carrying out a detailed investigation of the incident which apparently involved a male passenger on the flight,” the airline said in a statement.

The airline further said that they are also talking to its crew and reaching out to fellow passengers to “understand the incident at greater length.”

“We will support Wasim in every way required and also if she decides to report the matter to the police. Further details will come from the investigation which is currently ongoing in full force,” the statement added.

The airline also apologised, saying that they have zero tolerance for such behaviour.

The statement also added Zaira started yelling at the accused passenger only during the descent of the flight, due to which the cabin crew couldn’t move because it’s mandatory to have no movement during the final phase of the flight as seat belts are on. (ANI)