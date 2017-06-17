Daredevil acrobat Erendira Wallenda set a new world record when she hung by her teeth from a helicopter some 300 feet above Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls,June17:It’s the type of record-breaking stunt that gives new meaning to the term “by the skin of her teeth.”

Daredevil acrobat Erendira Wallenda set a new world record Thursday when she hung by her teeth from a helicopter some 300 feet above Niagara Falls.

The precarious stunt was made to look graceful by Wallenda, who used an iron mouth piece attached to a hoop for support, in accordance with New York state law.

Aerialist Erendira Wallenda hangs by her teeth 300 feet above Niagara Falls, New York.

She remained in the air over the cascading falls for about eight minutes, performing a few flips for fun.

Despite strong winds, the 36-year-old lifelong performer described the stunt as “a beautiful and amazing experience.”