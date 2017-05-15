DCW urge government to grant capital punishment to every rapist in every rape case

Delhi Commission for Women

Swati Maliwal

New Delhi, May 15: Berating the brutal gang-rapes that have sent shock waves to the nation,(DCW) on Monday urged the government to grant capital punishment to every rapist in every rape case.DCW chieftold ANI, “It is pretty harrowing to observe that in India a girl is raped in every single minute. It is high time that Indian government sends a strong message to the nation by granting capital punishment to every rapist in every rape case.”

“We need to slaughter the nerves of rapists in order to put a full stop to the ever increasing number of rapes. This is only plausible if the government makes swift legal moves with the help of fast track courts and reaches out to the verdict of capital punishment,” Maliwal added.

The remarks from the DCW boss come following a 22-year-old lady, hailing from Sikkim, was purportedly pack assaulted by three men in a moving auto in Gurugram.

She was assaulted at around 2 a.m. when she was coming back from Delhi to her living arrangement.

The lady had gone to visit Connaught Place with her companion on Saturday night.

The episode comes days following a 23-year-old lady was mercilessly pack assaulted, mangled with sharp-edged weapons and killed in Haryana’s Rohtak region. (ANI)