ISTANBUL, Jun 24: An earthquake measuring 5 point 8 magnitude struck 60 kilometers (37 point 28 miles) northwest the Mozambique city of BEIRA, the United States Geological Survey said today.

The USGS put the depth of the tremor at 10 km (6.

21 miles).

The USGS says Mozambique lies on a huge East African continental rift that is associated with shallow earthquakes. The most recent major quake to strike the region took place in Mozambique in 2006. It measured magnitude 7.0 and killed two people.

A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.5 has struck Botswana, with shaking felt across southern Africa, including South Africa, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe on April 32017