Election commission bans exit polls in February in poll bound states in India

Chandigarh, Jan30: The Election Commission today banned exit polls between February 4 and March 8 in the poll bound states of India including the Amritsar Lok Sabha bye-poll. Citing provisions of section 126 A of the Representations of the Peoples’ Act , 1951, a spokesman of the , EC said, “Exit polls cannot be conducted and publicised by means of print and electronic media or dissemination in any other manner starting from February 4,2017 at 0700 hrs to March 8, 2017 at1730 hrs.” Clarifying further, he said that display of any election matter including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey in any electronic media is prohibited during the period 48 hours, including the hour fixed for conclusion of poll in each of the phases in connection with the elections.
