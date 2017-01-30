Election Commission officials in Goa directs state police to initiate action against three Facebook pages

Panaji, Jan 30: In a crackdown on surrogate poll campaigning on social media, Election Commission officials in Goa on Monday told the state police to initiate action against three Facebook pages for posting political content ahead of the upcoming state polls.

In a statement here, the Chief Electoral Officer for Goa said that directions have been issued to the Cyber Cell of the Goa Police to initiate action against three Facebook pages ‘Let’s talk issues –Wake up Goa’, ‘Fat Chalchi na’ and ‘Mission Goa’.

These pages have been posting political matter “without any certification from the media certification and monitoring committee concerned”, in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

“The Cyber Cell has sent a legal request to the Facebook to provide details of these pages,” the statement added.

Goa goes to polls on February 4.

–IANS