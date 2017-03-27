Facebook apologizes to this Indian Poet, Why?

Kolkata, March 27: World’s largest online social media and social networking service Facebook has been under scrutiny for some time now.

Be it for allowing profaneness or publishing of inappropriate content, the social media giant’s Community Standards have them heavily criticized by both, experts and users alike.

On the latest happening, Facebook reportedly takes away it’s user Srijato Bandopadhyay’s poem, that invited an FIR against him, which he had posted on his account, on the ground that it displaying hate speech.

Srijato Bandopadhyay posted his poem named ‘Abhishaap’ on March 19. Two days later, he received a message from Facebook saying that his poem was removed because it displayed hate speech.

“We reviewed the share you reported for displaying hate speech. Since it violated our Community Standards, we removed it,” Facebook’s email to the user in question read.

However, Facebook has reportedly put the content back on March 26 in its platform saying, “A member of our team accidentally removed something you posted on Facebook. We sincerely apologise for the error. We’ve since restored the content, and you should now be able to see it.”

Srijato Bandopadhyay reacted to this saying “This is our moral victory. I always had faith that the poem would be restored on my wall.”

On March 25th, Sunil Gangopadhyay’s United States-based son Shouvik put up a post on the Social media site, protesting against the move of Facebook. “I am re-posting a poem that I am told was removed, based on Facebook policies of ‘abuse’. I am not sure what kind of diligence is usually conducted to accompany your actions but I would like to submit this post was not abusive at all. It criticized some very hateful speech by a politician and did contain an oblique reference to a Hindu god which could be considered by some as derogatory… However, it did not contain any abusive language, nor any incendiary speech that would incite violence… I am hoping it was not a knee-jerk reaction based on what has been a public display of chumminess between Mark Zuckerberg and the current Indian ruling party.”

