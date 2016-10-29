Foreign coaches selection will be done through open advertisement: Vijay Goel

October 29, 2016

New Delhi, Oct 29 :  Sports Minister Vijay Goel has approved the proposal for selecting foreign coaches through open advertisements.

In a meeting with senior officials of his Ministry and Sports Authority of India (SAI) here on Friday, Goel said that this initiative will bring more names before the foreign coaches selection committee in addition to those suggested by National Sports Federations.

Goel said contract with foreign coaches will also include a component of training of Indian coaches for a certain period to time.

The extension to foreign coaches in future will be given on the basis of their performance as assessed by the committee.

–IANS

