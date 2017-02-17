HAL to maintain electronic warfare system.

Bengaluru, Feb 17: State-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) would maintain the electronic warfare self-protection system of Saab for its Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) variants flown by the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Indian Army Aviation Corps, said the Swedish aerospace major here on Friday.

“Our South African subsidiary (Saab Grintek Defence) has signed $8.5 million (Rs 57 crore) contract with HAL’s Avionics Division to maintain our Integrated Defensive Aids Suite (IDAS) system under technology transfer,” said Saab in a statement at the Aero India 2017 expo here.

As an integrated defence aids system, the IDAS defends a military aircraft from attacks by surface-to-surface and air-to-air missiles and guided anti-aircraft artillery.

“The contract also provides for supply and commissioning of test infrastructure at HAL’s Hyderabad unit with documentation and training of its personnel at our Centurion facility in South Africa and Hyderabad,” said Saab Grintek Chief Executive Officer Trevor Raman in the statement.

The technology transfer programme under the two-year contract will qualify HAL’s Hyderabad division as Saab’s IDAS repair facility.

“The export deal augurs well for manufacturing, transfer of skills and building a partnership in line with the ‘Make in India’ initiative,” asserted Raman.

The deal also envisages HAL will maintain and repair the equipment of the IAF and the Indian Army Aviation Corps.

“We will support HAL unit with spares and components for IDAS,” added Raman.

Series production of the systems is underway with 200 ordered to date.