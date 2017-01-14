Ice storm hits central US claims life of Missouri woman

Washington ,Jan 14:A ice storm targets central United States bringing icy rain to the Great Plains and Midwest claimed the life of a Missouri woman yesterday. Storm prompted the delay of an NFL football game and threatened power outages and treacherous conditions throughout the weekend.

Ice, freezing rain and winter storm warnings were in effect from the Texas panhandle north into Iowa and east through central Indiana, the Weather Service said in an advisory. Both Missouri and Oklahoma had declared states of emergency.

Forecasters warned that ice accumulation from the storm could be more than half an inch.

On Thursday, Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin declared a state of emergency for the entire state. According to the forecast, parts of the central region could also see as much as 3 inches of snow later in the weekend.