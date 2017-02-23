iPhone 8 to release soon on the 10th anniversary of Apple

London, Feb 23: 2017 will mark the 10th anniversary of the Apple iPhone and the company has something major plans to celebrate the occasion.

When American multinational technology company Apple launches its much-anticipated iPhone , it will offer an unwitting lesson in how much the smartphone industry it pioneered has reached maturity.

The new Apple iPhone is expected to include new characteristics like high-resolution displays, wireless charging and 3D sensors. Rather than representing major breakthroughs, however, most of the revalutions have been available in competing phones for several years.

Apple’s relatively slow adoption of new features both reflects and reinforces the fact mobile smartphone customers are holding onto their mobile phones longer.

Upwards of 40 percent of iPhones on the market are more than 2 years old, a historical high believes Timothy Arcuri, an analyst at Cowen & Co.

That is a big reason why investors have driven Apple Inc shares to an all-time high. There is pent-up demand for a new iPhone, even if it does not offer breakthrough technologies.

It is not clear whether Apple deliberately held off on packing some of the new features into the current iPhone 7, which has been criticized for a lack of differentiation from its forerunners. The company declined to comment on the upcoming product.

Still, the growth and roll-out of the anniversary iPhone suggest Apple’s product strategy is driven less by technological innovation than by consumer upgrade cycles and Apple’s own business and marketing needs.

“When a market gets saturated, the growth is all about refresh, This is exactly what happened to PCs. It’s exactly what happened to tablets. It’s starting to happen to smartphones.” –said Bob O’Donnell of Technalysis Research.

Apple, founded in 1976, is close-mouthed about upcoming product features, but analysts and reports from Asian component suppliers and others indicate that high-resolution displays based on OLED technology — possibly with curved edges — are likely to be part of the anniversary phone Apple iPhone 8.

According to analysts an entire new design is not expected.

Some of the predictable new technologies, particularly wireless charging, remain messy.

Samsung phones, for example, feature wireless charging but it support two different sets of standards, one called Qi and the other AirFuel.

According to a person with knowledge of the matter says that Apple recently joined the group backing Qi. But there are still at least five different groups working on wireless charging technology within Apple.

Meanwhile for 3D sensors, there is already one hiding one in iPhone 7.

According to TechInsights, a firm that examines the chips inside tech devices, the front camera features what is known as a time-of-flight sensor, which helps it autofocus and is used in numerous phones including the old Blackberry.

Jim Morrison, The Vice president of TechInsights saying that ‘that sensor could be upgraded to a higher-resolution version that could handle 3D mapping for facial recognition’.

The company could remove the iPhone’s home button, placing it and a fingerprint sensor beneath the front display glass, based on patents the company has filed, Says some analysts.

SLOW GROWTH

According to IDC, global smartphone sales were up only 2.3 percent to 1.47 billion units in 2016. Many carriers in US have stopped subsidizing phones, causing customers to think harder about their next purchase.

It is sure that Apple will likely make a heavy marketing push around the phone’s 10th anniversary.

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said in a statement Jan. 8, the date the iPhone was announced by then-CEO Steve Jobs in 2007, that “IPhone set the standard for mobile computing in its first decade and we are just getting started. The best is yet to come,”

In 2015, the last year it disclosed the figure, Apple spent 1.8 billion dollar on advertising, up 50 percent from the year before and nearly four times the 467 million dollar it spent in 2007 when Apple first released the iPhone.

And the company continues to excel at selling higher-priced phones. Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri attributed the most recent quarter’s record-setting 78.3 million iPhones sold to the iPhone 7 Plus, which for the first time included a new dual camera feature not found in other models.

The iPhone 7 Plus tops out at 969 dollar with memory upgrades and a jet black finish. O’Donnell of Technalysis Research believes that with the iPhone 8, Apple might even introduce a 1,000 dollar-plus “ultra-premium device for the real Apple-crazed folks out there who want to stand out.”