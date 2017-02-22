Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella launches skilling tool Project Sangam, for Indian citizens

Mumbai, Feb. 23 : Microsoft’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Satya Nadella on Wednesday announced the launch of a new skilling tool called ‘Project Sangam’ for Indian citizens.

The tool, which has been developed by the tech giant in association with LinkedIn, aims at offering skilled training and making job hunting easier.

“Project Sangam was born because of what we observed uniquely in India and India’s needs. It is perhaps, in fact, the first project for which LinkedIn and Microsoft are coming together and building a cloud service with deep integration with LinkedIn to provide skill based opportunities to every person in India,” said Nadella.

Nadella also announced the launch of a new mobile application ‘Skype Lite’ that would reduce data usage during video calls for the Indian market.

“We will launch Skype Lite which will be a client built service for connectivity speeds in India available in nine different languages with fantastic support for bots and built in Adhaar identity,” said the CEO.

The app can also be merged with text messages on phone.

As of now, the application will be available only for Android users.

Nadella, whose three-day visit to India concluded on Wednesday, had announced Microsoft’s strategic cloud partnership with India’s biggest e-commerce firm Flipkart on Monday.

Flipkart will be using Microsoft’s Azure as its exclusive public cloud platform.

As a part of his visit, Nadella met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

He also participated in a round table at National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog. (ANI)