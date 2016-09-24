Iraq : Triple suicide attack in north Baghdad kills 11 troops

Bagdad, Sep 24: At least 11 people have been killed in Iraq after attackers hit a police checkpoint and then detonated a car bomb at the entrance to the city of Tikrit.

Iraqi police and military officials said on Saturday there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack on the city, which is 150km north of Baghdad.

Tikrit was retaken from Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant – ISIL also known as ISIS – in April 2015.

The attack came days after Iraqi forces recaptured the town of Shirqat, 100km north of Tikrit, from ISIL in preparation for a move on the northern city of Mosul later this year.

One of Saturday’s attackers was killed at the checkpoint after shooting dead four police officers at around 5am local time (0200 GMT), according to police and sources from Salahuddin Operations Command, which is responsible for security in the area.

Two other assailants continued about 7km to the city limits and detonated the explosives in their pickup truck, killing eight people and wounding 23, sources told Reuters news agency.