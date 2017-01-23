Jallikattu protesters demand permanent solution conduct the sport instead of temporary ordinance.

Chennai, Jan. 23: Monday morning witnessed a renewed clash between agitated locals and the police here at Marina Beach, now a battleground for the Jallikattu issue, as protesters swarmed in droves demanding a permanent solution and not a ‘temporary’ ordinance.

The Chennai city police had earlier requested the protesters to leave Marina Beach in a peaceful manner as “that their purpose has been fully achieved” after the state government promulgated an ordinance on Saturday.

“It’s wrong that ordinance will dissolve after 6 months, fact is that after introduction of ordinance, it will be introduced in assembly. It will be introduced and regularised, now itself the law is in act. Ordinance is for jallikattu permanent solution. SC stayed Jallikattu so lawmakers got ordinance,” the Police said in a statement.

They further appealed to the protesters to end their agitation as their goal of conducting the sport had been achieved.

However, the locals said that they needed time to discuss about the ordinance and demanded half day’s time.

Soon enough the police swarmed into the beach in droves and began removing the agitators forcefully, which resulted in heated clashes.

Several protestors were also seen threatening the police, saying that they will commit suicide at the beach if forcefully removed from the site.

Meanwhile, all routes leading to Marina Beach have been closed, and barricades have been put up by the police to prevent people from assembling there.

Yesterday, protesters in Alanganallur did not allow Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam to inaugurate the Alanganallur jallikattu which was cancelled.

Later talking to media persons, the Chief Minister said that even though jallikattu was not held at Alanganallur, it was organised smoothly in many places all over the state.

The Bill to replace Sunday’s ordinance passed by the Governor on Jallikattu, will be tabled in the state assembly when the first assembly session begins on January 23. (ANI)