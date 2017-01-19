Jallikattu Protests LIVE:  PETA may take legal route if Centre brings ordinance in favour of Jallikattu

Chennai, Jan 19: While appreciating the cultural significance of Jallikattu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday assured the Centre’s full support to the Tamil Nadu Government.

The Prime Minister told Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam that the Centre would be supportive of steps taken by the state government.

He, however, added that the matter is sub-judice.

18.46: Jallikattu support from Vietnam- Hanoi

18.45: JALLIKATTU support from South Korea

18.37: Collector of Chennai to visit Marina Beach

District Collector of Chennai city will shortly visit the Marina Beach to review the administrative arrangements their, according to Times Now.

18.35: After his meeting with PM Modi, Panneerselvam has extended his stay in New Delhi

After his meeting with PM Modi, Panneerselvam has extended his stay in New Delhi. He is discussing further course of action with higher officials and legal experts in respect of jallikkattu ban.

18.22: Private schools in Tamil Nadu declare holiday on Friday.

18.20: Protest spreading to all over the World

Protests demanding the lifting of the ban on ‘Jallikattu’ have spread to beyond India, with the Tamil diaspora in Sri Lanka, Britain and Australia holding demonstrations, PTI reported. Hundreds of UK-based Indian Tamils have come together to organise a series of protests in favour of Jallikattu this week in London and across the UK.

18.10: Jallikattu Supporters from Vietnam

18.07: Jallikattu stir spreads to Sri Lanka, UK and Australia

Protests demanding lifting of the ban on bull-taming sport ‘jallikattu’ have spread to beyond India with the Tamil diaspora in Sri Lanka, Britain and Australia holding demonstrations.

Hundreds of UK-based Indian Tamils have come together to organise a series of protests in favour of Jallikattu this week in London and across the UK.

The protest group includes London Tamil Sangam, World Tamil Organisation and British South Indians. They held protests outside the Indian High Commission in London on Tuesday and yesterday. Protests are also planned in the city of Leeds in England and Dublin in Ireland.

18.05: Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce to observe statewide bandh on Friday

The Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce have announced that they would down shutters and participate in the statewide bandh on Friday if the Centre does not promulgate an ordinance on Jallikattu, according to The Times of India

18.04: PETA may take legal route if Centre brings ordinance

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India on Thursday said it may take the legal route if the Centre brings an ordinance to enable the conduct of jallikattu or continue its campaign to create awareness against the holding of the bull-taming sport in Tamil Nadu.

The official said bulls belong to the “prey” category and do not cause harm even if left on the roads. “They adopt a fight or flight behaviour only when they are agitated. Agitation can only happen when they are experiencing pain, fear or injury,” he said.

18.00: Student suffers burns during jallikattu protest in Salem

A college student suffered severe burns when he came into contact with an over-head equipment (OHE) live wire while participating in a rail roko agitation in support of jallikattu near Periyar Bridge in the city on Thursday.

A group of college students stopped the Bengaluru-Karaikal passenger train when it was approaching Salem Town Railway Station.

When the train stopped, they climbed on the train and marched on the roof raising slogans against PETA and urging the Centre to lift the ban on jallikattu.

R. Logesh (17) of Sathya nagar, Mannarpalayam, came into contact with the OHE live wire and suffered severe burns. He was rushed to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital for treatment.

On hearing about the incident, more students participating in the agitation near the Collectorate rushed to the spot and prevented the train from proceeding ahead.

Railway sources said the train was halted for more than three hours. The area has come under a heavy security blanket.

Students protesting against Union Government and State Government over the ban on Jallikattu in Coimbatore on Thursday.

17.45: The ripples of Jallikattu protests were felt in Delhi

The ripples of Jallikattu protests were felt in Delhi, with scores of people including students from Tamil Nadu demonstrating against the ban on the bull-taming sport.

17.42: Cavery college for women in support of Jallikattu

17.35: PETA may take legal route if Centre brings ordinance on #Jallikattu. (PTI)

17.15: AR Rahman to fast on Friday to support “the spirit of Tamil Nadu”

I’m fasting tomorrow to support the spirit of

Tamilnadu! — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) January 19, 2017

17.11: Dance Master Kala joining protests against Jallikattu Ban in Chennai.

17.10: Jallikattu Protesters in Bengaluru

17.00: People protest at Marina beach for 36 straight hours, set 5 pm deadline for govt

According to a report in NDTV, pro-jallikattu protesters amassed at marina beach have given the state government a deadline of 5pm to make some concrete announcement about the issue. The demonstartions demanding reintroduction of the banned sport have been going on since 38 hours. The police on Tuesday night even cut the power supply around the area but the unrelenting protesters continued to camp at the beach using their Mobile phones’ flashlights

16.59: Kanimozhi On Jallikattu issue

Central government didn’t take any steps to solve the problem.

16.55: Students shout slogans and hold placards during a demonstration against the ban on jallikattu

16.52: BSNL records spike in data usage on Marina Beach

Data usage of BSNL subscribers has increased 45% since Tuesday as the sea of crowd swelled on Marina Beach in Chennai demanding the conduct of jallikattu.

16.50: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Supports Jallikattu

16.36: Tamilians from South Africa Supporting Jallikattu

16.26: Jallikattu is a cultural symbol. Respect it: Vishwanathan Anand

As protests for conducting Jallikattu continued state-wide, five time World Chess Champion Vishwanathan Anand extended his support to holding the bull taming sport, saying it was a cultural symbol.

“#jallikattu is a cultural symbol. Respect it. Im all for animal rights but here that is not the point. tradition & livelihood are”, the chess legend wrote in his official micro-blogging site Twitter.

“my state rises again. In unison. In peace. Proud to be a #tamizhanda. Genext here are modern yet culturally rooted #JusticeforJallikattu”, Anand who hails from Chennai, said.

Thousands of Jallikattu supporters, including celebrities from the film industry and cricketers have extended support to the protesters, who have flocked to Marina beach in Chennai, besides staging protests across Tamil Nadu.

16.18: PM Modi says jallikattu culturally significant but remains non-committal on ordinance

Modi told O Panneerselvam, who met him on Thursday, that he fully understood and respected the sentiments of Tamil Nadu people on the Jallikattu issue.

However, after the Chief Minister pressed for immediate steps for promulgation of an ordinance, the Prime Minister told him that the Supreme Court was yet to give its verdict on the notification of the government on the issue but the Centre would support any steps taken by the state government on this.

“While appreciating the cultural significance of Jallikattu, the Prime Minister observed that the matter is at present sub-judice,” the PMO said after the meeting.

16.15: Jallikattu protests erupt in London and Sri Lankan capital Colombo

16.12: Khushbu Sundar tweeted:

So proud to see our police standing with the students..we will bring in the change..and that is for sure..United we stand #SaveJallikattu pic.twitter.com/UxFyqSaem5 — khushbusundar (@khushsundar) January 19, 2017

16.09: CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Jellikattu

All of us need to understand that Jallikattu is a tradition which is centuries old as far as people of Tamil Nadu are concerned. These are sentiments that cut across caste and religious creed in the state.

16.01: Cameroon from Africa!! Warning Peta India and Supporting Jallikattu from Africa!!

Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce to participate in the statewide bandh tomorrow if the Centre does not promulgate an ordinance on Jallikattu.

15.55: Chess Champion Vishwanathan Anand voices support for pro-Jallikattu protests

My state rises again. In unison . In peace. Proud to be a #tamizhanda.Genext here are modern yet culturally rooted. #JusticeforJallikattu — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) January 19, 2017

#jallikattu is a cultural symbol . Respect it. Im all for animal rights but here that is not the point.tradition & livelihood are . — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) January 19, 2017

15.34: No Urgent Hearing On Jallikattu, Says Supreme Court

In the light of growing defiance of its directions on jallikattu in Tamil Nadu, the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to give an urgent hearing to a related plea in the public interest.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India JS Khehar and Justice DY Chandrachud, however, asked the petitioner to approach the Madras High Court. In the plea, advocate N Raja Ramana had sought the court’s intervention, citing Wednesday’s mass protest at Marina Beach in Chennai.

The court should take suo motu cognisance and issue appropriate directions to the state government, it appealed. The apex court, however, asked the lawyer to file appropriate plea in the Madras High Court for relief. When Ramana informed the court that he had approached the high court, which refused to hear saying the apex court is seized of with the matter, the bench asked him to file a formal petition.

Ramana argued that the public were staging a peaceful protest at Marina Beach, but the police were not allowing the protesters to take even food and water. So, the court should take suo motu cognizance of the matter and hear it, he said.

Another bench led by Justice Dipak Misra has already reserved its order on a petition that challenged the Central government’s notification on jallikattu. The court in its 2014 judgment had said that bulls cannot be used as performing animals, either for Jallikattu events or bullock-cart races in the states of Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra or elsewhere in the country and had banned their use for such events all across the nation.

15.22: DMK wants all-party meeting, assembly sitting on Jallikattu

DMK Working President M.K. Stalin on Thursday urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam to call an all-party meeting during the day as well as a special assembly sitting on Friday over the Jallikattu issue.

Panneerselvam should call an all-party meeting to discuss the “abnormal situation” prevailing in the southern state, Leader of Opposition in the assembly Stalin said in a statement here.

Thousands of students and others are protesting in Tamil Nadu in favour of the bull-taming sport that was banned by the Supreme Court in May 2014.

The Chief Minister should also convene a special assembly sitting and take necessary legal steps for the conduct of Jallikattu, the DMK leader said.

Stalin pointed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that the Centre will render all assistance to the state government on the Jallikattu issue.

The Chief Minister should respect the feelings of the protesting students and others, he added.

15.17: People gather in huge numbers to protest in support of Jallikattu at Marina Beach

Chennai: People gather in huge numbers to protest in support of #jallikattu at Marina Beach pic.twitter.com/J6CtWzxjBQ — ANI (@ANI_news) January 19, 2017

Jallikattu ordinance- As of now, PM has ruled out this option as centre does not want to get on the wrong side of the court. secondly, centre isn’t sure of sc’s decision, in case it allows jallikattu with riders or continues the ban, it will be a loss of face for the govt.

Jallikattu protesters picket Madurai railway junction.

IRCTC special train held up inside junction while a passenger train is held outside junction premises.

15.13:

School girls in Kanyakumari join protest.

Tamil actor Vishal to Media:

I was asked to leave the Jantan Mantar protest because the youth there didn’t want their protest to be associated with an actor or celeb.

People think that I am Jallikattu, I am for it…

I was only supporting the SC order, but I would like to urge the state govt to approach the courts against it.

Jallikattu Supporters from Dubai

Tamilnadu lawyers to boycott courts in support of Jallikattu

The Madras high court Advocates Association today announced boycott of the courts tomorrow in support of state wide protests demanding a lifting ban on Jallikattu.

President of the Association G Mohanakrishnan, however, made it clear that the boycott was not against Supreme Courts order banning the bull taming sport but only against People for Ethical Treatment of Animals, which is opposing sport.

A section of lawyers also held a procession outside the high court raising slogans against PETA.

Expressing solidarity and wholehearted support to the cause of Jallikattu, NGT Bar Association Chennai also calls for boycott of proceedings tomorrow.

14.45:

Bus services in and out of Chennai (to and from other districts) will be suspended in the wake of protests, Union leader P Balakrishnan

14.44: Former Attorney General Soli Soranjee On Jallikattu Ban:

* The SC has found that the bulls are being treated with cruelty and one should follow the order.

* I can’t understand this mob hysteria.

* If they want they should go to court

* Public sentiment cannot override the finding of the SC

* Is this ordinance for Jallikattu required?

Chennai: Protests continue in support of #jallikattu at Marina Beach pic.twitter.com/3LWfJqCzmd — ANI (@ANI_news) January 19, 2017

14.27: Protest in Theni



So will you ban cricket also? The cricket ball is dangerous,and it has been fatal for many players: Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev #jallikattu pic.twitter.com/soKRczjLwW — ANI (@ANI_news) January 19, 2017



14.23: Even if an ordinance is brought in, it can be challenged and can be stayed: BJP leader Pon Radhkrishnan

14.19: “Congress respects rights of people of Tamil Nadu to preserve the culture and protect rich tradition of jallikattu. It is the responsibility of the Centre and the state to respect sentiments and strike a balance on safety and safeguard,” said RS Surjewala, spokesperson of Congress.

Congress respects rights of ppl of Tamil Nadu to preserve the culture and protect rich tradition of #jallikattu :RS Surjewala,Congress pic.twitter.com/jwWot3L2fR — ANI (@ANI_news) January 19, 2017

14.18: Artist AP Shreethar made illustrations to mark his solidarity with the protestors.

14.17: Food and water logistics being managed by volunteers through social media at Marina Beach