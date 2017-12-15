Meghan Markle upstages Kate Middleton as 'Most Influential Fashion Star of the Year'.

Washington DC/USA, Dec 15: After taking the world by storm with the announcement of her engagement with Prince Harry, actress Meghan Markle is now taking over the world of fashion with her impeccable dressing sense.

According to E! Online, a global fashion search platform Lyst, has released it’s 2017 The Year in Fashion roundup and Meghan scored the number 4 spot in the Influences category.

She landed one spot ahead of Kate Middleton on the fashion influencer list as the Duchess of Cambridge came in at number 5.

The site said, “Meghan proved her royal style credentials this year, wearing heritage British brands Barbour, Hunter and Burberry. She also spiked searches for lesser known labels Misha Nonoo and Finlay and Co.”

Meanwhile, for the Duchess of Cambridge List noted that she “continues to spark global demand for her looks- this year caused dresses by Erdem, LK Bennett, Roland Mouret and Dolce and Gabbana to sell out in seconds.”

Rihanna has landed the number 1 spot on the list, with Selena Gomez coming in second and Bella Hadid in third.

It should be noted that Harry and Meghan are set to tie the knot in May 2018 at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. (ANI)